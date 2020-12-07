Colorado governor's husband taken to the hospital over worsening COVID-19 symptoms

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Baker Announces Massachusetts Is Constructing A New Field Hospital in Lowell



In his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the state is constructing a second field hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:49 Published 3 days ago Colorado Gov. Polis calls special legislative session for COVID-19 relief measures



Gov. Jared Polis is calling a special legislative session to address relief measures for those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as cases continue to grow across Colorado and some businesses.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:33 Published 3 weeks ago Hospitals team up to cope with COVID surge, CDPHE issues plea to step up mitigation tactics



An urgent plea from hospitals and health officials coping with a surge in COVID patients. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago