Colorado governor's husband taken to the hospital over worsening COVID-19 symptoms

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' husband, Marlon Reis, has been taken to the hospital for treatment following worsening COVID-19 symptoms, according to a press release from the governor's office Sunday. 
