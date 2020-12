You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate



During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:52 Published 5 hours ago Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate



The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 5 hours ago Trump Teases 2024 Run



On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia. "We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kelly Loeffler wanted you to know Raphael Warnock is a 'radical liberal' Sen. Kelly Loeffler drove home one main point in Georgia’s Senate debate Sunday night and that was labeling her opponent “radical liberal Raphael...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago