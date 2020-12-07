Arizona Legislature Closes After Giuliani's Positive COVID-19 Test
Monday, 7 December 2020 () The Arizona legislature will close for a week due to COVID-19 concerns following news of Rudy Giuliani's positive virus test, reports AZFamily.com. Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, spent...
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.
