Arizona Legislature Closes After Giuliani's Positive COVID-19 Test

Newsmax Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Arizona legislature will close for a week due to COVID-19 concerns following news of Rudy Giuliani's positive virus test, reports AZFamily.com. Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, spent...
News video: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.

