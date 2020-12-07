Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Loeffler, Warnock face off at Georgia debate; Ossoff debates empty lectern as Perdue declines invite

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not show up for a debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while junior Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with her Democratic challenger, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Mark Strassmann reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate 01:07

 The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate [Video]

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published
Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock [Video]

Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock

All eyes are on Georgia as control of the Senate is up for grabs during runoff elections on Jan. 5.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 01:30Published
'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate [Video]

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate

During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published