Loeffler, Warnock face off at Georgia debate; Ossoff debates empty lectern as Perdue declines invite
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not show up for a debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while junior Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with her Democratic challenger, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Mark Strassmann reports.
The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs..