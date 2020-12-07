Global  
 

White House Coronavirus Task Force members Fauci, Giroir at odds over California lockdowns

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force clashed Monday over new lockdown orders in California, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying state officials didn’t have “any choice,” and Admiral Brett Giroir arguing that the “evidence” and “science” do not support shutdowns, calling them “counterproductive,” as cases of COVID-19 surge in California.
