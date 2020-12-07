Sidney Powell 'Kraken' lawsuit dismissed in Georgia after defeat in Michigan Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Attorney Sidney Powell suffered losses in two states Monday morning, with judges in both Michigan and Georgia ruling against her clients in lawsuits challenging the election results in those states. 👓 View full article

