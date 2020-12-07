Global  
 

Sidney Powell 'Kraken' lawsuit dismissed in Georgia after defeat in Michigan

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Attorney Sidney Powell suffered losses in two states Monday morning, with judges in both Michigan and Georgia ruling against her clients in lawsuits challenging the election results in those states.
