Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary
Monday, 7 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.
