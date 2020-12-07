Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary

NPR Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary

Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary 00:18

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the New York Times first reported on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California AG Becerra Picked For Biden Administration Cabinet Position [Video]

California AG Becerra Picked For Biden Administration Cabinet Position

Steve Large reports on State AG Xavier Becerra getting nominated to run Biden Health and Human Services department (12-6-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published
Attorney General Becerra Heads To Biden Cabinet [Video]

Attorney General Becerra Heads To Biden Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News confirmed on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:17Published
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary [Video]

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Might Have Run As A Moderate, But His Latest Appointment Sure Isn’t

 'Biden’s choice of Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary shows the abject lie of the 'moderate' Biden'
Daily Caller

Biden picks Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, coronavirus response

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a...
Upworthy

Biden picks Calif. AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, pandemic response

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a...
Denver Post