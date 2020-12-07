Trump Camp Asks Nevada Supreme Court to Nullify Biden Win
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. Documents filed Monday ask the high court to reverse Judge James Todd Russell's...
The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove the election was decided by voter fraud or illegal votes.
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday evening, December 8 ordered Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia to reply to a lawsuit filed this week by Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton. Katie..
