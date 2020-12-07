Global  
 

Trump Camp Asks Nevada Supreme Court to Nullify Biden Win

Newsmax Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. Documents filed Monday ask the high court to reverse Judge James Todd Russell's...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal

Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal 00:22

 The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove the election was decided by voter fraud or illegal votes.

