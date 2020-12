If farmers want, I'm ready to appear for free in courts: SC Bar Association President



Advocate and president of Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave on December 04 assured the farmer unions to support them legally free of cost. "If they (farmers) want to fight any case in High.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago

Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago