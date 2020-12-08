Global  
 

Live Updates: Ted Cruz says election-related case 'raises very serious issues'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The case brought by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Pennsylvania GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, alleges that a 2019 state law allowing no-excuse mail-in voting is unconstitutional.
