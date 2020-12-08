Global  
 

Ted Cruz: Pennsylvania Election Case 'Raises Very Serious Issues'

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he agreed to give the oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a potentially major election case out of Pennsylvania because it "raises pure issues of law. "But first the court...
