Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus



Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was "recovering quickly" on Twitter after Trump..

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack



Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..