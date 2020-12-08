Global  
 

Next Attorney General Must Lead 'Salvage Operation' At Justice, Insiders Say

NPR Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Several well-known legal and national security insiders are in the mix as President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers assess how to implement what they call reforms at the Justice Department.
