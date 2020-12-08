Global  
 

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Texas Lawsuit 'Very Doubtful'

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that Texas' attempt to sue multiple other states over the 2020 presidential election is a "creative approach," that "almost certainly" won't overturn the results of the election.
