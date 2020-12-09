White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shots
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () President Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to scrutiny in court. Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about why Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing the leading vaccine candidates in the U.S., did not attend the event.
White House coronavirus task force officials publicly disagreed on Monday. The disagreement was over California's new stay-at-home orders. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the state didn't have "any choice" but to impose the restrictions. Yet Brett Giroir raised concerns on Fox News about "overly...