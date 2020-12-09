Global  
 

Live Updates: Supreme Court denies request from GOP to stop certification of Pennsylvania election results

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The high court left intact a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which tossed a lawsuit from Rep. Mike Kelly challenging a 2019 law to expand mail-in votin
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results 00:50

 President Trump has personally reached out to the Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in an effort to halt state electors from confirming president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

