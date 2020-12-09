Global  
 

Texas AG Paxton breaks down last-ditch election challenge before Supreme Court, claims 'unreliable results'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Election integrity comes down to abiding by the Constitution and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday that he intends to defend it.
 [NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test...

