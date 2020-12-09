Global  
 

News Brief: Virus Sweeps Across Southwest, Cabinet Picks, Fort Hood

NPR Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Hospitals in the Sun Belt are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. President-elect Biden is set to announce two more Cabinet nominations. Plus, the Army punishes 14 leaders at Fort Hood.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Military in Fort Hood suspends more officers and soldiers

Military in Fort Hood suspends more officers and soldiers 00:27

 The army says it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texes. The military branch also ordering policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence.

