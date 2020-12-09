Global  
 

Texas Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne says ObamaCare was 'one of the biggest lies' of history

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Texas GOP Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne, who got started in local politics because of her daughter's preexisting health condition, said Americans should no longer be stuck with the Affordable Care Act.
