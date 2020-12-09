Texas Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne says ObamaCare was 'one of the biggest lies' of history
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Texas GOP Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne, who got started in local politics because of her daughter's preexisting health condition, said Americans should no longer be stuck with the Affordable Care Act.
Texas GOP Rep.-elect Beth Van Duyne, who got started in local politics because of her daughter's preexisting health condition, said Americans should no longer be stuck with the Affordable Care Act.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources