Trump touts Texas Supreme Court case as 'the big one,' says 'we will be intervening'
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () President Trump on Wednesday touted Texas' suit demanding the U.S. Supreme Court block the Electoral College votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, calling it the "big one."
The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.
The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22Published
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Donald Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results, foreclosing hopes that the justices would help deliver..
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..