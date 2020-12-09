Trump touts Texas Supreme Court case as 'the big one,' says 'we will be intervening'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal



The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 8 hours ago Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Biden's Victory In Pennsylvania



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Donald Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results, foreclosing hopes that the justices would help deliver.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:51 Published 9 hours ago Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses



[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00 Published 14 hours ago