Trump Vows to Intervene in Texas Election Case Before Supreme Court
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states.
The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.
According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state..
That law suite asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of..