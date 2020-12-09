Global  
 

Trump Vows to Intervene in Texas Election Case Before Supreme Court

Newsmax Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court

Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court 00:15

 The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.

