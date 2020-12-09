Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Swalwell is ideal target for Chinese espionage, says former federal prosecutor

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The threat of China has been in the purview of many Congress members "for a long time," former counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee Brett Tolman said Wednesday, reacting to Rep. Eric Swalwell being caught up in an expansive Chinese spying operation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like