Eric Swalwell is ideal target for Chinese espionage, says former federal prosecutor
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The threat of China has been in the purview of many Congress members "for a long time," former counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee Brett Tolman said Wednesday, reacting to Rep. Eric Swalwell being caught up in an expansive Chinese spying operation.
