Proposed bipartisan bill could help US victims of 'Havana Syndrome'
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A bipartisan group of 10 senators this week joined forces to push forward legislation to pave the way for "Havana Syndrome" victims – at least 60 known U.S. diplomats and intelligence personnel – to receive compensation for their ailments.
A bipartisan group of 10 senators this week joined forces to push forward legislation to pave the way for "Havana Syndrome" victims – at least 60 known U.S. diplomats and intelligence personnel – to receive compensation for their ailments.
|
|
You Might Like