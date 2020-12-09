Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proposed bipartisan bill could help US victims of 'Havana Syndrome'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A bipartisan group of 10 senators this week joined forces to push forward legislation to pave the way for "Havana Syndrome" victims – at least 60 known U.S. diplomats and intelligence personnel – to receive compensation for their ailments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like