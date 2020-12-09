Global  
 

Ron Johnson pushes back on calls for Hunter Biden special counsel

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, who has been looking into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings for over a year, told Fox News on Wednesday he opposes the appointment of a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son, while vowing to continue looking into the matter. 
