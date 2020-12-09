Ron Johnson pushes back on calls for Hunter Biden special counsel
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () EXCLUSIVE: Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, who has been looking into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings for over a year, told Fox News on Wednesday he opposes the appointment of a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son, while vowing to continue looking into the matter.
The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress. The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about...
Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in..