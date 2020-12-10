Michigan GOP Sidelines Democrat For Her 'Unacceptable' Response To Lynching Threats Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Days after Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson was harassed for her criticism of Rudolph Giuliani, Michigan Republicans removed her from her committee posts for sharing a 'threatening' video on Facebook. 👓 View full article

