Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan GOP Sidelines Democrat For Her 'Unacceptable' Response To Lynching Threats

NPR Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Days after Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson was harassed for her criticism of Rudolph Giuliani, Michigan Republicans removed her from her committee posts for sharing a 'threatening' video on Facebook.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like