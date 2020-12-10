Michigan GOP Sidelines Democrat For Her 'Unacceptable' Response To Lynching Threats
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Days after Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson was harassed for her criticism of Rudolph Giuliani, Michigan Republicans removed her from her committee posts for sharing a 'threatening' video on Facebook.
