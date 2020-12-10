Michigan state rep. threatens 'Trumpers,' calls on 'soldiers' to 'make them pay'
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Democrat Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee seats by senior GOP state officials after she released a video on Facebook Tuesday, as a warning to Trump supporters who had left her threatening messages.
