Michigan state rep. threatens 'Trumpers,' calls on 'soldiers' to 'make them pay'

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Democrat Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee seats by senior GOP state officials after she released a video on Facebook Tuesday, as a warning to Trump supporters who had left her threatening messages.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters

Michigan official defiant in face of attack from Trump supporters 04:32

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the pro-Trump crowd verbally attacking her outside of her home is really attacking the voters of her state.

