Cuomo Says New York Will Have to Raise Taxes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Restaurants Brace For More Restrictions



With coronavirus infection rates continuing to soar in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is defending the need to put new restrictions on indoor dining. This, as restaurant officials say they want to see the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:21 Published 5 hours ago Mayor De Blasio: More Restrictions Are Coming



It was a grim day across the Tri-State Area as New Jersey recorded close to 100 deaths, Connecticut's positivity rate went up, and New York continued to get the word out about testing sites across the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49 Published 23 hours ago Indoor Dining In Jeopardy Again As COVID Cases Rise



Indoor dining in New York City could shut down again, less than three months after the ban was first lifted. The news would be devastating to restaurants, with many already struggling to stay open... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42 Published 2 days ago