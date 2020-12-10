Global  
 

Cuomo Says New York Will Have to Raise Taxes

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday his state will have to raise taxes even if Congress and the White House agree on a coronavirus relief/stimulus package of benefits that provides funding to local governments.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Restaurant Owners Fear Another Indoor Dining Shutdown

NYC Restaurant Owners Fear Another Indoor Dining Shutdown 02:09

 New York restaurants struggling to stay open are now grappling with a grim future. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on the possible indoor dining shut down.

