Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Says Tested Positive for COVID-19

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to contract the virus.He said he is asymptomatic and in isolation at home. Wolf, a Democrat, has drawn repeated fire from President Donald Trump after his...
News video: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:26

 He released a statement Wednesday announcing the positive test result, saying it happened during a routine test Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

