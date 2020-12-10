Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Says Tested Positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to contract the virus.He said he is asymptomatic and in isolation at home. Wolf, a Democrat, has drawn repeated fire from President Donald Trump after his...
