Biden to Campaign in Georgia for Senate Runoffs

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden is heading to Georgia to campaign for the Democrat candidates in the state's two critical Senate runoffs. Biden says he'll travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to support Jon Ossoff, the Rev. Raphael Warnock...
 Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

