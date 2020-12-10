Rick Scott rips Swalwell over suspected China spy, calls for removal from House Intelligence Committee Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., explained on Thursday why he believes Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, noting that the Democratic congressman “has access to information that could hurt us” given his alleged “relationship with the Communist Party of China.” 👓 View full article

