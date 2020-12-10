Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani says he is out of hospital, 'better than ever,' after coronavirus diagnosis

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Thursday morning that he is out of the hospital and feeling "better than ever" after being admitted earlier this week following a coronavirus diagnosis.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus 01:40

 Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform. Giuliani has become the latest of...

Trump says Giuliani is 'doing well' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump says Giuliani is 'doing well' after COVID-19 diagnosis President Trump on Monday said he spoke with his campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is in the hospital recovering from coronavirus. "Rudy's doing well. I just...
House funding vote, COVID-19 mandates, Giuliani's recovery: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The House looks to forestall a federal government shutdown, Rudy Giuliani may leave the hospital after coronavirus diagnosis and more news to start your...
