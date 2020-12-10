Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fla. AG Moody: Supreme Court Should Review Texas Motion

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is supporting Texas in its lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court, which aims to block four battleground states that certified Democrat Joe Biden as their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'State govts must review decision of banning all firecrackers,' demands vendors' association [Video]

'State govts must review decision of banning all firecrackers,' demands vendors' association

Vendors, production units and dealers involved in firecrackers industry in Sivakasi demand that the ban on sale and bursting of green fireworks should be lifted as the order by several state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published