Fla. AG Moody: Supreme Court Should Review Texas Motion
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is supporting Texas in its lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court, which aims to block four battleground states that certified Democrat Joe Biden as their...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is supporting Texas in its lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court, which aims to block four battleground states that certified Democrat Joe Biden as their...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources