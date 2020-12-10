Global  
 

Trump Warned Georgia AG Against Push Back on Texas Lawsuit

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump earlier this week called Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to warn him not to rally Republicans against the lawsuit filed by Texas over the 2020 presidential election...
