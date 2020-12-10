Global  
 

Senate Judiciary Committee advances Amy Coney Barrett replacement on 7th Circuit to floor over Dem opposition

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced the nomination of Thomas L. Kirsch II for a seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to the floor in a party-line vote, moving the Senate one step closer to filling the vacancy created by the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
