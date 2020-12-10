Global  
 

Hawley: Joe Biden has questions to answer about federal probe into Hunter

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020
In an interview on "America's Newsroom," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said President-elect Joe Biden had questions to answer about the federal investigation into his son Hunter's tax dealings and any U.S. Attorneys working on the case had to remain in their positions once Biden was inaugurated.
 In a statement, Hunter Biden says he learned of the investigation yesterday.

The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the..

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

President-elect Joe Biden's son was in the spotlight during the presidential campaign for his business dealings with Ukraine and China.

 Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, says he is under investigation over his tax affairs by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware in a probe that...
 The probe of Hunter Biden was disclosed five days before Joe Biden is expected to be formally selected as the next president by the...
 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions...
