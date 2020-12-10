Global  
 

Growing number of top Republicans call for Swalwell removal from House Intelligence Committee

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
More top Republicans are calling for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee after a report from Axios linked Swalwell with a suspected Chinese spy.
