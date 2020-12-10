Missouri, 5 more states ask to join Texas Supreme Court election case against Georgia, others
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Missouri and five other states on Thursday threw their support even further behind the Texas lawsuit aiming to prevent Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin's electors from casting their electoral votes by asking the Supreme Court to let them join the Texas suit.
Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus"...