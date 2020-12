Suga inspects 2011 quake recovery in northeastern Japan Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga traveled Thursday to the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Iwate to inspect the ongoing recovery efforts from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster… 👓 View full article

