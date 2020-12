More than 100 House Republicans signed on to an amicus brief led by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's election challenge...

JUST IN: More Than 100 GOP House Members Sign Amicus Brief Backing Texas Effort to Overturn Biden Victory in Supreme Court More than 100 Republican members of the House have signed an amicus brief that supports the effort in Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election...

Mediaite 3 hours ago