Biden's pick of Denis McDonough for VA sparks pushback from veterans Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The aftermath of President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of Veteran Affairs has been met with responses of “surprise” after long-time Obama aide Denis McDonough was selected to be only the second non-veteran to take up the seat Thursday. 👓 View full article

