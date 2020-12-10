Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden's pick of Denis McDonough for VA sparks pushback from veterans

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The aftermath of President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of Veteran Affairs has been met with responses of “surprise” after long-time Obama aide Denis McDonough was selected to be only the second non-veteran to take up the seat Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump and president-elect Joe Biden visit veteran memorials [Video]

President Trump and president-elect Joe Biden visit veteran memorials

This morning, both the current and incoming administrations paid tributes to the country's veterans. President Trump laid a wreath at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. First Lady Melania..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published