Biden's pick of Denis McDonough for VA sparks pushback from veterans
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The aftermath of President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of Veteran Affairs has been met with responses of “surprise” after long-time Obama aide Denis McDonough was selected to be only the second non-veteran to take up the seat Thursday.
