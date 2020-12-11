Global  
 

Manhattan DA Pushing for Info From Trump's Bank

Newsmax Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has stepped up his investigation of President Donald Trump, conducting interviews with multiple employees at his bank and insurance broker in the past few weeks, according to The New York Times.State prosecutors talked to...
