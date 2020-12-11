Manhattan DA Pushing for Info From Trump's Bank

Friday, 11 December 2020 () Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has stepped up his investigation of President Donald Trump, conducting interviews with multiple employees at his bank and insurance broker in the past few weeks, according to The New York Times.State prosecutors talked to...
As the Trump administration begins to unravel, the political lives of golden power couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Washington are all but over.
Now the question is, what has their time in the..