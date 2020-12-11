Hemingway slams Northam for telling Virginians how to worship: 'Flat-out wrong' Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam "overstepped his role" when he told citizens how to worship amid the latest coronavirus restrictions, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told "America's Newsroom" on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

