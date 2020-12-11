Global  
 

Hemingway slams Northam for telling Virginians how to worship: 'Flat-out wrong'

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam "overstepped his role" when he told citizens how to worship amid the latest coronavirus restrictions, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told "America's Newsroom" on Friday.
