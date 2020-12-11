Karl Rove: Texas Lawsuit a Too Little, Too Late 'Hail Mary' Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Texas' lawsuit against four swing states in connection with the November election may be a "hail Mary" pass that won't end with a big score for President Donald Trump since the states have already certified their elections, Republican strategist Karl Rove said Friday. "It... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

