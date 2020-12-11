Jeb Bush: 'The Election Is Over'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election



Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published on November 9, 2020 President Bush, Sen. Romney Say It's Time For U.S. To Move Forward



Both longtime GOP staples want the country to unite under President-elect Biden, but President Trump is saying not so fast. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published on November 9, 2020 Could The 2020 Election Be The Next “Bush v. Gore”?



With Donald Trump declaring presidential election victory despite the fact votes are still being counted, could 2020 be a repeat of the infamous George W. Bush versus Al Gore drama? Back in 2000, a.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published on November 4, 2020