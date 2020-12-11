Global  
 

White House Correspondents On What It's Like To Cover The Trump Presidency

NPR Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with three White House correspondents — NPR's Tamara Keith, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and Jeff Mason of Reuters — about their journeys covering the Trump presidency.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party

Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party 00:55

 At a packed White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely told his guests that he won the U.S. presidential election.

