White House Correspondents On What It's Like To Cover The Trump Presidency
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with three White House correspondents — NPR's Tamara Keith, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and Jeff Mason of Reuters — about their journeys covering the Trump presidency.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with three White House correspondents — NPR's Tamara Keith, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and Jeff Mason of Reuters — about their journeys covering the Trump presidency.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources