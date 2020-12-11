Global  
 

Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up Trump case after circuit court judge dismissed

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has taken on a case by President Trump’s legal team, seeking to have hundreds of thousands of ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee Counties thrown out, even after a circuit court judge dismissed the case Friday.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court

Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court 00:15

 The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the state.

