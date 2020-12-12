Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Rejects Texas' Lawsuit Over Election Results

NPR Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states alleging election fraud, ending one of the last legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States 00:43

 The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Shapiro Calls Texas Election Lawsuit A Threat To Democracy [Video]

Attorney General Shapiro Calls Texas Election Lawsuit A Threat To Democracy

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has responded to Texas' attorney general, who wants to throw out the election results in the Commonwealth and three other swing states.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:32Published
Supreme Court Could Decide Soon On Whether To Hear Presidential Election Challenge [Video]

Supreme Court Could Decide Soon On Whether To Hear Presidential Election Challenge

Debra Alfarone reports the Presidential election lawsuit seeks to invalidate the results in four battleground states.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election Lawsuit [Video]

Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election Lawsuit

States Attorneys General and a whole host of lawmakers are lining up on each side of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Pa. Lawmakers File Brief With Supreme Court Supporting Texas Case

 Republican lawmakers in the Pennsylvania state legislature have filed a document with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Texas' lawsuit looking to invalidate the...
Newsmax

Supreme Court dismisses Texas bid to overturn election results

 President Trump had long considered the Supreme Court as his ace-in-the-hold in any post-election litigation.
Washington Post

U.S. Supreme Court ends Texas lawsuit and Trump bid to undo election loss

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to throw out...
CTV News