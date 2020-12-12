Supreme Court Rejects Texas' Lawsuit Over Election Results
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states alleging election fraud, ending one of the last legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election.
