Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit and Trump Bid to Undo Election Loss

Newsmax Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to Joe...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Supreme Court Could Decide Soon On Whether To Hear Presidential Election Challenge

Supreme Court Could Decide Soon On Whether To Hear Presidential Election Challenge 01:52

 Debra Alfarone reports the Presidential election lawsuit seeks to invalidate the results in four battleground states.

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground States

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:43Published
President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won [Video]

President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest details on the presidential transition with Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published
Jimmy Kimmel Flags Ted Cruz Hypocrisy [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Flags Ted Cruz Hypocrisy

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel torched Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for offering to argue before the Supreme Court in defense of President Donald Trump, a man he once called a “pathological liar.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:05Published

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit and Trump bid to overturn election loss

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting…
Japan Today

U.S. Supreme Court ends Texas lawsuit and Trump bid to undo election loss

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to throw out...
CTV News

Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

 The lawsuit, announced on Tuesday by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, targeted the election battleground states of Georgia, Michigan,...
Haaretz Also reported by •News24UpworthyBrisbane Times