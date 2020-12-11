Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit and Trump Bid to Undo Election Loss
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to Joe...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to Joe...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources