McEnany argues Supreme Court ‘hid behind procedure' in rejecting Texas election lawsuit
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Supreme Court justices who rejected Texas' bid to overturn the election results in four key states "hid behind procedure" instead of reviewing the "facts of the case" that "still stand," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Friday.
