McEnany argues Supreme Court ‘hid behind procedure' in rejecting Texas election lawsuit

FOXNews.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Supreme Court justices who rejected Texas' bid to overturn the election results in four key states "hid behind procedure" instead of reviewing the "facts of the case" that "still stand," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Friday.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Supreme Court Orders Reply To Texas AG Ken Paxton's Election Lawsuit By 3PM Thursday

Supreme Court Orders Reply To Texas AG Ken Paxton's Election Lawsuit By 3PM Thursday 00:43

 The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday evening, December 8 ordered Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia to reply to a lawsuit filed this week by Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton. Katie Johnston reports.

