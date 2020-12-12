Hunter Biden requested keys for new 'office mates' Joe Biden, Chinese 'emissary' to CEFC chairman, emails show

Global  
 

Hunter Biden requested in 2017 that keys be made for his new "office mates," listing his father, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden and his uncle, Jim Biden, for space he planned to share with an "emissary" for a chairman of a Chinese energy company, according to an email obtained by Fox News. 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings 01:35

 The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress. The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about...

